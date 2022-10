Lennon is a 1-year-old American Bulldog.

He is a big-hearted, brindle beauty who has so much love to give!

He’s not all looks, though. This hunk is sharp as a tack and loves to learn new tricks, too!

Lennon is quite the gentlemen walks excellently on leash.

He is housetrained and crate trained.

For more information or to see call of Great Plains SPCA’s available pets, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.