Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Netflix plans to roll out password-sharing crackdown in 2023

The company says the two features it started testing earlier this year to combat shared...
The company says the two features it started testing earlier this year to combat shared accounts will be broadly implemented in 2023.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Netflix has a plan in place to crackdown on password sharing starting next year.

The streaming giant shared more details of its plan during Tuesday’s earning report.

The company says the two features it started testing earlier this year to combat shared accounts will be broadly implemented in 2023.

In March, Netflix started testing “extra member” and “profile transfer” features in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru.

The “profile transfer” feature allows users to transfer their current profiles to a new paid account.

For those who want to continue to share their account with family and friends, the “extra member” option allows users to create sub-accounts under their main account for an additional fee.

No word on what the fee would be, but during testing, it cost around $3 in Costa Rica.

Netflix also reported Tuesday that it gained 2.4 million subscribers in its third quarter, which far exceeded expectations.

They say they will also likely add 4.5 million subscribers in their next quarter.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin is claiming areas of Ukraine as part of Russia during a...
Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine
This image provided by Covis Pharma shows packaging for the company's Makena medication. Covis,...
FDA panel backs removal of unproven pregnancy drug
Measuring 3.25 meters long and 3.59 meters tall, it had to be weighed with a crane scale...
World’s heaviest bony fish discovered, weighs 3 tons
Several students were taken from Longfellow Elementary School into ambulances following a...
Students showing symptoms after carbon monoxide leak at Longfellow Elementary
A portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form is shown July 24, 2018, in New...
IRS ups standard deductions, tax brackets due to inflation