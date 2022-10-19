Missouri picked 11th in preseason SEC media poll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KCTV) - In its first year with head coach Dennis Gates at the helm, the Missouri Tigers men’s basketball program was picked to finish 11th in the preseason SEC media poll.

The Kentucky Wildcats were picked to finish first in the poll. College basketball’s reigning consensus National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe was selected as the preseason SEC Player of the Year.

No Missouri players were listed on either the Preseason All-SEC First or Second Teams.

The Tigers begin their season Nov. 7 with a visit from Southern Indiana.

