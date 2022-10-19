Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Missouri picked 11th in preseason SEC media poll

Reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe (34) was selected as the Preseason SEC...
Reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe (34) was selected as the Preseason SEC Player of the Year and the Kentucky Wildcats were picked first in a preseason SEC media poll released Wednesday. Kobe Brown (24) and Missouri were picked to finish 11th. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KCTV) - In its first year with head coach Dennis Gates at the helm, the Missouri Tigers men’s basketball program was picked to finish 11th in the preseason SEC media poll.

The Kentucky Wildcats were picked to finish first in the poll. College basketball’s reigning consensus National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe was selected as the preseason SEC Player of the Year.

No Missouri players were listed on either the Preseason All-SEC First or Second Teams.

The Tigers begin their season Nov. 7 with a visit from Southern Indiana.

The full poll can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas women's basketball speaks to the media during Tuesday's Big 12 Tipoff.
KU, K-State women look to build off NCAA Tournament wins
Big 12 to go without divisions as 14-team league in 2023-24
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes...
Only the first round? Bills, Chiefs believe another rematch coming in rivalry
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end...
Bills rally to beat Chiefs 24-20 in playoff rematch