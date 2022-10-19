Man found shot in street, Independence police take 1 into custody

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence police have taken one person into custody after a man was found shot in the street.

The shooting happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the area of E. Fair Street near S. Dodgion Avenue. That is one block east of Noland Road.

The victim, a man, was found shot in the street. He was taken to a local hospital and immediately went into surgery due to his serious injuries.

The suspect, who is also a man, sped away from the scene. He ultimately crashed into a car dealership on Noland Road, less than a mile south of where the victim was found.

Police went to the scene of the crash and took him into custody.

No further information is available at this time.

