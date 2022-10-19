Lance Leipold selected to Coach of the Year Watch List

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After a quick turnaround of Kansas football, Lance Leipold was named to the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Watch List.

The Bryant Coach of the Year Award is awarded annually to a college football coach for contributions that make the sport better for athletes and fans alike by demonstrating grit, integrity, and a winning approach to coaching and life – both on and off the field.

Leipold, now in his second year at Kansas, has guided the Jayhawks to their best start of the season since 2009, while Kansas was previously ranked in the Associated Press Top-25 poll and USA Today Coaches Poll for the first time since 2009.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.