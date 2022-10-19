Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Lance Leipold selected to Coach of the Year Watch List

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA...
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Houston, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Houston.(Eric Christian Smith | AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After a quick turnaround of Kansas football, Lance Leipold was named to the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Watch List.

The Bryant Coach of the Year Award is awarded annually to a college football coach for contributions that make the sport better for athletes and fans alike by demonstrating grit, integrity, and a winning approach to coaching and life – both on and off the field.

Leipold, now in his second year at Kansas, has guided the Jayhawks to their best start of the season since 2009, while Kansas was previously ranked in the Associated Press Top-25 poll and USA Today Coaches Poll for the first time since 2009.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles with the ball during an NFL...
Chiefs see defenses vary from norm in preparing for them
Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. previously spent time at Texas Tech. He's one of a number of...
Big 12 coaches, players have unique familiarity this season
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA...
KU’s Leipold, KSU’s Klieman named to Bear Bryant watch list
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) catches a pass against the Arizona...
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce supports potential Odell Beckham Jr. addition