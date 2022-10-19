Key political figures continue visits to Kansas City metro ahead of midterm election

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - With Wednesday being the first day of early voting in parts of Kansas, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg urged the crowd to make their voices heard and encourage others to do the same.

The Get Out To Vote rally was put on by Common Sense Kansas.

In addition to Transportation Secretary Buttigieg speaking on the importance of voting and canvassing, he also shared his support in the re-election of Governor Laura Kelly and U.S. Representative Sharice Davids.

On Wednesday morning, U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh visited Johnson County Community College alongside Representative Davids. He talked about supply chain issues and workforce needs.

In the last few weeks, the KC metro also saw a visit from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis made a stop in Olathe to support Republican Nominee for Governor Derek Schmidt.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

