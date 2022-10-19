Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Key political figures continue visits to Kansas City metro ahead of midterm election

By Taylor Johnson
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - With Wednesday being the first day of early voting in parts of Kansas, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg urged the crowd to make their voices heard and encourage others to do the same.

The Get Out To Vote rally was put on by Common Sense Kansas.

In addition to Transportation Secretary Buttigieg speaking on the importance of voting and canvassing, he also shared his support in the re-election of Governor Laura  Kelly and U.S. Representative Sharice Davids.

On Wednesday morning, U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh visited Johnson County Community College alongside Representative Davids. He talked about supply chain issues and workforce needs.

In the last few weeks, the KC metro also saw a visit from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis made a stop in Olathe to support Republican Nominee for Governor Derek Schmidt.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Grain Valley police are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of NW Scenic Lane and NW...
Grain Valley police investigating fatal shooting
Shooting in downtown KCMO leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries
Big name politicians visit KC
Key political figures continue visits to Kansas City metro ahead of midterm election
Crash near West 87th Street and Hauser Court kills 1