Kelly administration awards nearly $2.4 million for law enforcement and crime prevention

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that nearly $2.4 million would be awarded to 27 Kansas agencies in an effort to strengthen law enforcement, prevent crime and support crime victims.

The funding comes from the Federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance (JAG) Program.

“I commend the men and women of Kansas who uphold our laws and keep our communities safe,” Kelly said. “These grants will provide our law enforcement officers and criminal justice agencies with the resources they need to fight crime and support victims.”

In total, $2,379,652 was awarded to 27 agencies.

Law enforcement and other agencies in Johnson County ($125,554), Douglas County ($129,768), Leavenworth County ($281,991) and Wyandotte County ($358,357) will each receive funding.

