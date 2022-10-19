Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

KC police: 4 people, including toddler, died from fentanyl in 13-day span

Fentanyl seized by the Kansas City Police Department.
Fentanyl seized by the Kansas City Police Department.(KCPD)
By Angie Ricono
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Police have issued a warning about fentanyl and that the problem is getting worse.

They lay out sobering information about four recent deaths, including a toddler, all confirmed as fentanyl poisonings in a 13-day stretch. Seventeen other people suffered non-fatal overdoses.

The post stated it’s now a shared community crisis that needs to be discussed between loved ones.

Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid drug that is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine.

ALSO READ: Billboards to be unveiled Wednesday as mothers band together against fentanyl

Police warn local drug dealers are mixing fentanyl into all sorts of counterfeit pills because it’s cheap and addictive. They point to recent seizures as evidence of the pervasiveness of fentanyl.

The biggest seizure to date involved 41,000 pills. Police said they have also seized bricks of fentanyl.

Police urge anyone with addictions to get help.

Narcan is now being recommended by some doctors and community groups as a powerful tool for people to have on hand in case a loved one or friend has an overdose.

For more fentanyl stories, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic.
Man found shot in street, Independence police take 1 into custody
Montre J. Grass.
WANTED: Montre J. Grass
The scene in the area of E. 41st Terrace and Blue Ridge Cutoff on Wednesday afternoon.
4 taken into custody after pursuit ends in KCMO
The police presence in Grain Valley on Wednesday afternoon.
Grain Valley police investigating possible homicide