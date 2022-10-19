Kansas City man sentenced for two armed robberies of hotels on same day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Missouri, man was sentenced Wednesday for his role in two armed robberies of hotels on the same day.

A U.S. District Judge sentenced 30-year-old Anthony Payne Jr. to 17 years in federal prison without parole. Payne is also ordered by the court to pay $860 in restitution.

Payne pleaded guilty on Jan. 20, 2022, to two counts of aiding and abetting a robbery, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of aiding and abetting the brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Payne admitted that he and two co-defendants robbed the Arrowhead Inn on E. 31st Street in Kansas City, Missouri, at gunpoint on July 2, 2018. Payne entered the Arrowhead Inn with co-defendants Joe Lee Nichols, 29, and Torrence Demond Key, 30. Both Nichols and Key are also from Kansas City, Missouri. There, Payne and Nichols brandished handguns and the three men stole approximately $260 from the hotel.

On the same day the three men robbed Wood Springs Suites Hotel at 11301 Colorado. Once again, Payne and Nichols brandished handguns and the three men stole approximately $600 from the hotel, according to the Department of Justice.

According to court documents, Payne had previously been convicted in state court for his role in an armed robbery at a Sonic restaurant.

Nichols and Key each have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

