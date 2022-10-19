Grain Valley police investigating possible homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Grain Valley are investigating a possible homicide.

The crime scene appears to be in the area of NW Scenic Lane and NW Baytree Drive. The neighborhood is a few blocks north of 40 Highway.

The shooting call came out shortly before 1 p.m.

The police may be looking for a suspect who left the scene.

Very little information is confirmed at this time.

We have been told that two of Grain Valley’s police captains are at the scene.

We are at a possible homicide investigation in Grain Valley. Waiting for some more information from police. Neighbors told us the family at this duplex had only lived here a few months. pic.twitter.com/d5f7Zij8ZT — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) October 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.