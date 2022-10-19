Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Grain Valley police investigating possible homicide

The police presence in Grain Valley on Wednesday afternoon.
The police presence in Grain Valley on Wednesday afternoon.(KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Grain Valley are investigating a possible homicide.

The crime scene appears to be in the area of NW Scenic Lane and NW Baytree Drive. The neighborhood is a few blocks north of 40 Highway.

The shooting call came out shortly before 1 p.m.

The police may be looking for a suspect who left the scene.

Very little information is confirmed at this time.

We have been told that two of Grain Valley’s police captains are at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic.
Man found shot in street, Independence police take 1 into custody
Montre J. Grass.
WANTED: Montre J. Grass
The scene in the area of E. 41st Terrace and Blue Ridge Cutoff on Wednesday afternoon.
4 taken into custody after pursuit ends in KCMO
Fentanyl seized by the Kansas City Police Department.
KC police: 4 people, including toddler, died from fentanyl in 13-day span