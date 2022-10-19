FORECAST: Warmer conditions are on the way

The evening and overnight hours are expected to be cool again. You’ll want to keep that extra blanket at the foot of your bed. But, things will be changing. Southwesterly winds will push in more mild air, which will be felt though the night even as temperatures dip into the 30s. Skies will clear overnight. Then, mostly sunny skies Thursday will lead to a mild afternoon! Expect highs in the middle or upper 60s. Things will be very mild for your Red Friday. Plenty of sunshine will lead to highs in the upper 70s or near 80 for the end of your workweek. Expect highs in the 70s for Saturday. It will be a welcome break from the cold we’ve had recently. It will still be mild Sunday, too, but there is a small chance of showers late in the day.

