FORECAST: A cold Wednesday morning, but temps climb the next few days

Potentially record-breaking low temperatures expected again Wednesday morning, which is why today is another Weather Alert Day. You’ll want the heavy coats, hats and gloves, as temperatures fall into the low-20s overnight and early Wednesday morning. Trade in the heavy coats for the hoodies or fleece jackets (FLEECE SZN) this afternoon under sunny skies and temperatures into the mid-50s, with winds out of the west. A few clouds will swing by late-afternoon into the early evening, but no rain is expected. For that, you’ll have to wait late into the weekend.

