Davids hosts U.S. Labor Secretary, highlights supply chain and workforce solutions at JCCC

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Representative Sharice Davids hosted U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh during a Wednesday visit to Johnson County Community College’s Commercial Driver’s License training program.

Davids and Walsh spoke with students and faculty on how the federal government can address supply chain challenges and workforce needs. The Department of Labor helps fund certain JCCC CDL students as they progress through Workforce Partnership.

“Unsticking our supply chain and lowering costs for Kansas families and businesses must be a main priority,” Davids said in a release. “As the trucking industry continues to face a driver shortage, training and retaining drivers is imperative so our goods keep moving across the country.”

While touring JCCC’s CDL program, Davids and Walsh joined instructors for a truck driving training demonstration on their track pad.

“The Johnson County Community College’s CDL training program is a proven example of how public-private partnerships and strengthening our workforce development system are critical tools to bolstering our supply chain and rebuilding our trucking workforce,” said Walsh.

