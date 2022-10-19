Crash near West 87th Street and Hauser Court kills 1

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A fatal one-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon left one person dead in Lenexa.

Lenexa Police are investigating a crash near the intersection of West 87th Street and Hauser Court that took place shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The neighborhood is a few blocks east of Pflumm Road. Police said the driver of the vehicle struck a tree in the area and was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured in the crash.

