Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Crash near West 87th Street and Hauser Court kills 1

(Source: WDBJ7)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A fatal one-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon left one person dead in Lenexa.

Lenexa Police are investigating a crash near the intersection of West 87th Street and Hauser Court that took place shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The neighborhood is a few blocks east of Pflumm Road. Police said the driver of the vehicle struck a tree in the area and was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Grain Valley police are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of NW Scenic Lane and NW...
Grain Valley police investigating fatal shooting
Generic.
Man found shot in street, Independence police take 1 into custody
Montre J. Grass.
WANTED: Montre J. Grass
The scene in the area of E. 41st Terrace and Blue Ridge Cutoff on Wednesday afternoon.
4 taken into custody after pursuit ends in KCMO