Chiefs TE Travis Kelce supports potential Odell Beckham Jr. addition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A recent restructuring of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s contract led to speculation of a potential in-season addition for the organization.

Kelce and the Chiefs agreed to convert base salary into a signing bonus that freed up $3.35 million toward the team’s cap space. At 4-2, Kansas City could be in the market for help at wide receiver or on the defensive line.

During the latest edition of New Heights, a podcast hosted by Kelce and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, the two discussed the contract renegotiation and what the additional cap space the Chiefs created could be used for.

“It’s the start to a move, right?” Travis said. “My agent just hit me up and said they wanted to free up some cap space, and I was like ‘I get the money now? Alright! And it frees up cap space for us to get better as a team. I’m in.”

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and the star tight end reportedly agreed to the contract move on Saturday, prior to the 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills, but news of the restructuring made it to Twitter Tuesday when ESPN’s Field Yates first reported it.

After tearing his ACL in the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl 56 win in February, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains unsigned. Before signing with the Rams last season, Beckham Jr. considered joining the Chiefs. The Kelce brothers discussed whether the former New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and Rams receiver could be a potential addition for Kansas City.

“I want them to come true,” Travis said of the rumors of Beckham Jr.’s interest in joining the Chiefs. “I have not heard anything in the locker room or anything around the facility but something’s in the air for sure, and if it means OBJ, alright.”

