4 taken into custody after pursuit ends in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody after a pursuit ended in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon.

The high-speed chase ended with a crash in the area of E. 41st Terrace and Blue Ridge Cutoff around 1:45 p.m. The area is just south of I-70.

No injuries were reported.

Members of law enforcement from both the KCPD and FBI could be spotted at the scene.

Right now, KCTV5 News is working to find out when and where exactly the pursuit started.

UPDATE: According to the KCPD, this pursuit did originate out of their city.

They said the pursuit was regarding an assault on a law enforcement officer that happened previously.

On top of that, there was an additional assault on an officer today.

The police will provide more information later. Stay with us for updates.

