Saint Luke’s closing 2 community hospitals in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Saint Luke’s Health System is closing two of their community hospitals in Johnson County in an effort to streamline their services.

The two locations that will be closing are in Shawnee and Olathe. The one in Shawnee is located near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Lackman Road, near Aldi. The one in Olathe is located near W. 135th Street and S. Black Bob Road, across the street from Walmart Supercenter.

Emergency care will still be available at both locations until Dec. 23 of this year.

“We want to make sure we are focusing on the locations experiencing the highest demand so we can serve our patients where they need us most,” said Bobby Olm-Shipman, Saint Luke’s South and East Region CEO.

Saint Luke’s said employees that are impacted by the closures will “have opportunities to stay with Saint Luke’s.” Also, the health system will look into “other options” for the two buildings “so they can continue to positively impact” the communities they’re within.

Saint Luke’s community hospital model came about in 2018. They say it was “designed to help combat emergency room overcrowding and long wait times affecting hospitals in Kansas City and across the country.”

The community hospital locations in Leawood on State Line Road, in KCK on Parallel Parkway, and in Roeland Park on Johnson Drive will remain open.

