Prosecutor’s office will not charge woman following fatal shooting of off-duty firefighter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, citing self defense, says that a woman will not be charged after fatally shooting an off-duty firefighter earlier this month.

“We grieve with the family and community over this tragic loss of life of Mr. Santi,” the prosecutor’s office said. “Missouri law governs this case, specifically self-defense and defense of others, leading us to decline charges after a careful review.”

Anthony “Tony” Santi was fatally shot on the afternoon of Oct. 6 outside the Road Star gas station at the corner of U.S. 40 Highway and Sterling Avenue in Independence, Missouri.

Santi, and off-duty firefighter, was ultimately declared deceased upon arriving at a local hospital.

The evening of the shooting, a witness spoke to KCTV5. She said the firefighter was in the store behind another man, who she said was hassling the clerk. The firefighter, she said, told him not to be disrespectful and to leave the store. She said the two men then started fist fighting outside.

Then, according to that witness, a woman who seemed to the know the first man pulled out a gun. That woman told the two to stop fighting and ultimately shot the firefighter.

Later, federal charges were filed against a 23-year-old man whose gun was used in the shooting. Ja’Von L. Taylor was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, surveillance video showed Taylor and Santi fighting over a gun Taylor was holding outside the gas station. A woman who was a passenger with Taylor then got a hold of the gun and fired a round, apparently shooting Santi in the back.

