Proposed natural gas rate hike could increase bills by 13%; public meeting Tuesday in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Public Service Commission will hold a public meeting Tuesday evening in Kansas City, on the heels of a proposal by Spire to increase natural gas bills by almost 13 percent.

Spire first requested the increase this past spring, noting that it would increase the company’s revenue by around $150 million. That would go toward pipeline costs, employee payroll, natural gas delivery and other business expenses. Spire estimates that would increase customers’ bills by almost 13 percent in the western half of Missouri, costing an average of $10.95 more per month.

State regulators arranged three public meetings to be held on the proposal, wherein customers would be able to give feedback on the potential rate hike. The first one was last week in St. Louis. The second one was a virtual call last week on WebEx.

The third public meeting is Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Gregg/Klice Community Center in Kansas City (1600 E. 17th Ter., Kansas City, MO).

As a public utility, any natural gas rate changes must go through state regulators at the Missouri Public Service Commission, which will continue to review Spire’s requested rate increase. Those not able to make Tuesday evening’s meeting may leave public comment on the Public Service Commission’s website here or email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov . You can also reach out to the Missouri Office of Public Counsel here.

