Overland Park woman shares her story of being a breast cancer survivor

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a local woman is sharing her battle with the hopes of helping others.

Shalena Prude was diagnosed with stage 2A metaplastic triple-negative breast cancer almost 10 years ago at The University of Kansas Cancer Center.

“Dr. Jamie Wagner called to give me the devastating news and I just sat in my car, and I balled. I cried profusely,” she said.

Since Prude had a rare form of cancer she traveled to Houston, Texas to get a second opinion. When doctors confirmed her diagnosis, Prude took on a battle with her mental health.

“I was just feeling like I wanted to give up. In the presence of my mom and aunt I said, ‘I feel like I want to take my own life,’” she said. “In that moment, literally my mom and aunt’s words were so powerful. Their presence was so powerful. That literally shook me out of having those feelings and thoughts.”

Prude is now breast cancer free and says she is the healthiest she’s ever been.

“Men and women, if you feel something, say something. This is your call to action to move quickly,” Prude said. “Make sure to schedule that mammogram or that biopsy because early detection is key, and it could certainly save your life.”

