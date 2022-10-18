Monday night shooting in KC critically injures 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in Kansas City on Monday night has left one person with critical injuries.

It happened at about 7:45 p.m. on Norton Avenue, just north of E. 58th Street. That is several blocks east of Swope Parkway.

One person sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

