KCK NAACP branch president arrested, accused of striking police officer at hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The NAACP branch president for Kansas City, Kansas, has bonded out of jail after an incident over the weekend.

Overbrook police stated an officer had pulled over Tarence Maddox, 39, for speeding. Police also found Maddox to be driving on a suspended license, according to a release.

After Maddox complained of medical issues following being taken into custody, EMS took him to St. Francis Hospital in Topeka.

Police stated that Maddox was combative and not cooperating with hospital staff. Security officers at the hospital used a Taser to subdue Maddox, according to police.

Topeka police indicated hospital security and the Overbrook police officer had to restrain Maddox, who resisted and struck the police officer.

After hospital staff released him, Maddox was booked into the Shawnee County Jail on two counts of battery and a bond of $2,000. Overbrook police also issued a notice to appear for driving on a suspended driver’s license, interfering with a law enforcement officer and for speeding.

He posted bond Saturday morning, jail records stated.

Calls to the NAACP Kansas City, Kansas, branch for comment have not yet been answered.

