Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

KCK NAACP branch president arrested, accused of striking police officer at hospital

Tarence Maddox was taken into custody on two counts of battery and a bond of $2,000.
Tarence Maddox was taken into custody on two counts of battery and a bond of $2,000.(Shawnee County Jail, KCTV)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The NAACP branch president for Kansas City, Kansas, has bonded out of jail after an incident over the weekend.

Overbrook police stated an officer had pulled over Tarence Maddox, 39, for speeding. Police also found Maddox to be driving on a suspended license, according to a release.

After Maddox complained of medical issues following being taken into custody, EMS took him to St. Francis Hospital in Topeka.

Police stated that Maddox was combative and not cooperating with hospital staff. Security officers at the hospital used a Taser to subdue Maddox, according to police.

Topeka police indicated hospital security and the Overbrook police officer had to restrain Maddox, who resisted and struck the police officer.

After hospital staff released him, Maddox was booked into the Shawnee County Jail on two counts of battery and a bond of $2,000. Overbrook police also issued a notice to appear for driving on a suspended driver’s license, interfering with a law enforcement officer and for speeding.

He posted bond Saturday morning, jail records stated.

Calls to the NAACP Kansas City, Kansas, branch for comment have not yet been answered.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File - The Road Star gas station at the corner of US 40 Highway and Sterling Avenue the evening...
Prosecutor’s office will not charge woman following fatal shooting of off-duty firefighter
FILE — The study by Mental Health America primarily looks at two things: prevalence of mental...
Kansas ranks last in national mental health study
Kansas ranks last in national mental health study
Shalena Prude was diagnosed with stage 2A metaplastic triple-negative breast cancer almost 10...
Overland Park woman shares her story of being a breast cancer survivor