KC Unsolved: Family searches for justice a year after 15-year-old fatally shot on mother’s porch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Family members are still searching for justice more than a year after a 15-year-old was shot and killed on his mother’s front porch in Kansas City near 35th Street and Agnes Avenue.

Da’Mario Gentry’s aunt, Janelle Morris, said his mother had just stepped inside their home when someone shot her son.

“On August 21, 2021, my nephew Da’Mario Gentry was gunned down on his mother’s front porch,” Morris said. “There are no leads.”

Morris said after discovering her son was shot, Gentry’s mother did everything she could to try to save him and comfort him.

“No child should have to feel like they can’t be safe at home,” Morris said. “Nobody’s kid should have to be gunned down like that.”

Morris says she wouldn’t wish what happened to their family on anyone else. “Nobody is perfect, but Da’Mario was perfect for us,” Morris said of her nephew. “He didn’t deserve that. He didn’t deserve to be gunned down like his life didn’t matter.”

She remains hopeful someone with information will come forward to help Gentry’s family see an arrest and charges filed in his homicide case. She wonders what could have been for her nephew who never got the chance to get his driver’s license.

“With so much potential that he had. A life taken at 15. He just began to live,” Morris said. “I wish we could get that day back. I wish we could get him back.”

Relatives are waiting for the day the case is no longer unsolved. “If you know anything that could help us get closure and get his soul to rest peacefully, please I beg y’all to please give an anonymous tip that can help us close this case,” Morris said. “Don’t let this be another unsolved mystery.”

Anyone with information about the homicide can anonymously call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS . The Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers offers up to a $25,000 reward for Kansas City, Missouri anonymous homicide tips that lead to an arrest.

Crime Stoppers also offers up to a $2,000 reward for any tip that leads to an arrest for any felony crime.

