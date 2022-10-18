Kansas voter registration deadline is tonight, advance voting begins Wednesday

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Time is running out for voters in Kansas who want to register to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election!

If sent by mail, a voter registration application must be postmarked by Tuesday, Oct. 18. But, if you didn’t make it to the post office today, you can register online as long as you submit your information before midnight.

Click here for the online voter registration application

Kansas voters can advance vote in person at county election offices or satellite voting locations up to 20 days before an election, starting on Oct. 19. In Johnson County, voters can begin advance voting in person on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Advance voting by mail in Kansas begins on Oct. 19. All ballots must be postmarked on or before election day and received in the county election office by the close of business on the Friday following the election.

The deadline to submit an advance voting application (i.e. to request a ballot be sent to you by mail) is Nov. 1, the Tuesday before the election.

Click here for information about both forms of advance voting

Johnson County Election Commissioner Fred Sherman said Kansas saw an unprecedented influx in voter registration, particularly among young voters, for the August primary. In that primary, voters rejected an abortion amendment to the state’s constitution.

Sherman said voters can help keep lines moving for the upcoming general election by viewing lengthy sample ballots before arriving to vote.

“It is an extensive, long ballot this November,” Sherman said. “The ballot is 19 inches in length. There are 27 judicial retention questions on the Johnson County ballot. We encourage folks to do their research ahead of time before they cast their ballot.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.