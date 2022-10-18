Kansas ranks last in national mental health study

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) – A new study ranking how states are handling mental health needs finds Kansas in dead last out of all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. Missouri is ranked 39th.

The study by Mental Health America primarily looks at two things: prevalence of mental illness and access to care.

Researchers found three indicators that played the largest role in Kansas’s last-place finish. First, the percentage of Kansans ages 5 to 21 with substance use disorder: nine percent of the group hit that criteria, which is the worst in the nation.

The Sunflower State ranked 48th in the categories “Adults with Any Mental Illness,” “Adults with Serious Thoughts of Suicide” and “Access to Care” – as well as 46th in “Adults with Substance Use Disorder in the Past Year.” Eighteen percent of the population suffers from the latter.

This comes just days after the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) announced $12.6-million of federal grant money is on its way to Kansas to help 13 community mental health care centers across the state.

Nearly $ 1 million will be coming to both Wyandotte Center for Community Behavioral Healthcare in KCK and The Guidance Center in Leavenworth.

The funds will help 10 of the community mental health centers qualify as certified community behavioral health clinics, which add new services like substance use disorder treatments, employment assistance, and integrative behavioral and physical health care.

The other three, including Wyandot, are already CCBHCs – meaning this money will help them enhance and expand on their existing services.

The grant period started the last day of September and goes through September 2026.

