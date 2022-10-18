FORECAST: Freeze Warning for the KC metro until 10 a.m. Tuesday

A Storm Track 5 Weather Alert has been posted due to the cold temperatures expected over the next 24 hours. A Freeze Warning has been posted for the KC metro area from 10 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday. A hard freeze is likely for our area, as well as an end to the growing season. Make sure you disconnect all the garden hoses from the house before you go to bed and cover any plants (or bring them indoors). Stay connected with us via our apps.

