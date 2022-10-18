Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

FORECAST: Freeze Warning for the KC metro until 10 a.m. Tuesday

By Erin Little
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Storm Track 5 Weather Alert has been posted due to the cold temperatures expected over the next 24 hours. A Freeze Warning has been posted for the KC metro area from 10 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday. A hard freeze is likely for our area, as well as an end to the growing season. Make sure you disconnect all the garden hoses from the house before you go to bed and cover any plants (or bring them indoors). Stay connected with us via our apps.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A hard freeze is likely for our area, as well as an end to the growing season.
FORECAST: Freeze Warning for the KC metro until 10 a.m. Tuesday
Cover your plants or bring them indoors tonight if you want to extend the growing season!
First hard freeze of the season forecasted for Monday night
Cover your plants or bring them indoors tonight if you want to extend the growing season!
First hard freeze of the season forecasted for Monday night
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Monday
FORECAST: Highs might barely hit 50 on Monday