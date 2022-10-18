FORECAST: Cold blast hits the Kansas City metro

A steady cold air mass has finally settled into the Missouri River Valley, which has aided in dropping temperatures Tuesday morning to the teens and 20s. Freeze warnings are still in place until 10 a.m. with an opportunity to re-develop that freeze warning late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, as morning lows remain in the low and mid 20s.

Afternoon high temperatures will increase quickly, though. Anticipate mid-40s as the average high temperature Tuesday afternoon, but by Wednesday afternoon---as sunny skies remain and the cold air mass diminishes---temperatures rise to the middle and upper 50s. By Thursday, upper 60s and lower 70s will be common, and then our eyes turn to the west as we develop an area of low pressure and elongate a cold front across the rocky mountain west.

This front slowly traverses east through the Central Plains through the weekend. It will force in wind direction, which will allow a flow from the south instead of the north. This will amplify afternoon high temperatures to the upper 70s and lower 80s through the weekend as we slowly build cloud cover through Sunday.

Sunday afternoon will be rather windy, with gusts expected between 30 and 40 mph just ahead of the front. Scattered heavy showers and potentially weak thunderstorm activity is expected Monday and will last into mid-morning next Tuesday. During this time, temperatures will drop back from the upper 70s and lower 80s to the low and mid 60s.

