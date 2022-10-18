FORECAST: Brace yourself for another hard freeze overnight

Brace yourself for another hard freeze overnight. There is no Hard Freeze Warning because the growing season is officially over in our area. But if you managed to salvage your plants last night, you may be able to do the same tonight to keep your growing season going. Skies will be clear overnight. A light northwest breeze will send area temperatures into the mid-20s by daybreak. Wednesday is expected to be a chilly day, but slightly warmer, with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid-50s. A much bigger warmup will follow, with highs in the upper 70s Friday. That will be followed by temperatures in the lower 80s on Saturday. Both weekend days promise warm and dry conditions. So, make your plans now to enjoy a great October weekend in Kansas City!

