Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

February execution date set for Missouri man who killed four

Generic.
Generic.(Storyblocks)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday set a February execution date for a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three young children nearly 18 years ago.

Leonard Taylor is scheduled to be executed on Feb. 7 at the state prison in Bonne Terre. He was convicted in 2008 in the shooting deaths of Angela Rowe, 28, and her three children, Alexis, 10; AcQreya, 6; and Tyrese Conley, 5. Their bodies were found in their home in Jennings on Dec. 3, 2004.

In May 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Jennings’ case, leading to the setting of an execution date.

Taylor’s execution would come about a month after another convicted killer is scheduled to die. Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted of raping and killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago, is scheduled for execution on Jan. 3.

Another convicted killer, Kevin Johnson, faces the death penalty on Nov. 29 for killing Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee in suburban St. Louis in 2005.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File - The Road Star gas station at the corner of US 40 Highway and Sterling Avenue the evening...
Prosecutor’s office will not charge woman following fatal shooting of off-duty firefighter
Tarence Maddox was taken into custody on two counts of battery and a bond of $2,000.
KCK NAACP branch president arrested, accused of striking police officer at hospital
FILE — The study by Mental Health America primarily looks at two things: prevalence of mental...
Kansas ranks last in national mental health study
Kansas ranks last in national mental health study