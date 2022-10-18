A beer to honor Buck O’Neil? Yeah!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Boulevard Brewing Company and Vine Street Brewing Company have stepped up to the plate to honor an iconic Kansas City sports figure.

The two companies joined forces to launch the Buck O’Neil Barrel-Aged Saison, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefitting the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, according to a release.

“The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is excited about this historic collaboration with Boulevard Brewing Company and Vine Street Brewing Company to honor Buck O’Neil and celebrate his induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame,” Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick said. “I know that Buck would be thrilled about this recognition and the support that it is generating for his museum. He would be equally excited about the opportunity to shine light on the Vine Street Brewing Company, a great new addition to Historic 18th & Vine.”

O’Neil was inducted into the National Baseball of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, on July 24. The native of Carrabelle, Florida, helped establish the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in the 18th and Vine Jazz District, just two blocks from the Paseo YMCA where Andrew “Rube” Foster established the Negro National League in 1920.

Kendrick unveiled the “Thanks a Million, Buck” initiative to support the NLBM and the completion of the Buck O’Neil Education and Research Center, hoping to raise at least $1 million by Nov. 13, which would have been Buck O’Neil’s 111th birthday.

The new beer will be another stepping stone toward achieving that goal.

“We are thrilled to be teaming up with our friends at Vine Street Brewing Co. to honor an incredible Kansas City legend,” Bobby Dykstra, VP of sales at Boulevard parent company Duvel Moortgat USA, said. “Donating the proceeds from Buck O’Neil Barrel-Aged Saison to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is one small way we can give back for everything they’ve done for our community.”

Vine Street Brewing Company, which will be Kansas City’s first Black-owned brewery, plans to open soon in the 18th and Vine District, just down the street from the NLBM.

“Vine Street Brewing Co. is humbled and honored to collaborate with Boulevard and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to commemorate Buck O’Neil, a true American treasure,” Kemet Coleman, co-founder of Vine Street Brewing, said. “Buck’s incredible story and legacy continue to strengthen Kansas City’s heartbeat with his talents and ability to bring people together. Buck O’Neil Barrel-Aged Saison offers us a sacred chance to inspire our city. We could not have asked for a better opportunity to pay homage to such an essential pillar of our community.”

The Buck O’Neil Barrel-Aged Saison will be available on tap and in bottles beginning the first week of November, the companies announced, and it will be available for purchase in the Kansas City area.

