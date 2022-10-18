Aging & Style
3 charged after shots are fired at Independence police

Generic prison bars.
By Zoe Brown
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three man have been charged after shots were fired at Independence police during a high-speed pursuit last week.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office:

  • Kammron C. Tucker, 27, has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of second-degree assault, and three counts of armed criminal action.
  • James L. Gant, 25, has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of armed criminal action.
  • Zabdiel B. Caballero-Ochoa, 23, has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.

According to court records, Kansas City police went to the area of I-70 and I-435 to help Independence officers pursue a vehicle. People inside that vehicle had fired shots at the officers.

During the chase, the vehicle reached speeds of 100 mph.

Three people had run away from the police, but they were ultimately taken into custody.

A fourth suspect, who was the driver and is a minor, was taken into custody at the vehicle.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video and saw that, at one point, gunfire from the vehicle was directed at officers.

Prosecutors have requested that the defendants be held without bond. Their mugshots are not currently available.

