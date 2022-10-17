Aging & Style
Police report two bodies found in woods, deaths investigated as suspicious

FILE — Anyone with information has been asked to call detectives at (816) 234-5043 or anonymously via the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers have opened a death investigation after two people died in woods just west of Worlds of Fun.

The Kansas City Police Department said that on Sunday about 2 p.m., officers responded NE 48th Street and Randolph Road for a medical call.

A release from the police department stated citizens flagged down the responding police north of the intersection and directed them to two people suffering from apparent trauma.

Law enforcement stated the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they are treating the incident as a suspicious death investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to call detectives at (816) 234-5043 or anonymously via the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

