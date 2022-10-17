Pet of the Day: Naz

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This is our sweet friend Naz who was adopted a year and a half ago to a wonderful loving family.

Sadly, his mom and dad parted ways and his mom, who loves him with all her heart, now has medical issues and isn’t physically able to take care of him and reached out to us with a broken heart to help us find him a new home.

Naz is younger and healthy, aside from having a stiff walk due to bad hips.

He is SO sweet and loving, and has lived with other pups and kids and done great. He recently went to a temporary foster and became best friends ever with a teenie Pomeranian.

Naz is 4 years old and has hip and joint issues but he is a very loveable boy. To adopt or foster, click here.

