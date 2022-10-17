Northmoor, Basehor gun stores burglarized after truck backs through front door

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Northmoor gun store is fixing up shop after two people broke in early Monday morning stealing little but leaving behind thousands of dollars in damages.

Security video showed by Cory’s Northland Gun store staff Monday showed it happened around 3:30 a.m. Cory’s is off Northwest Vivion Road surrounded by other shops.

Video showed a truck backing through the door, two people run inside and make their way to the back of the store. The staff said the door will cost about $10,000 to fix and that they are working with insurance to get it covered. They will be putting up temporary doors for the time being.

Two individuals are seen jumping, and falling, over several counters in the back of the store. They make their way to shelves, grab an object, break through glass, and stole a lower for an assault rifle which costs a few hundred dollars.

It marked the second time Cory’s has been broken into this year, and staff believes it to be the same individuals.

Don Pind, Cory’s Firearms Instructor, said, “There they just broke the glass out of the door and we remedied that by putting some steel panels on the bottom of the door. This time, they just backed a truck through the door. They did more damage to the building and glass doors. They stole virtually nothing.”

Free State Gun Company reported a similar incident one day prior. About 12:40 a.m. Sunday, a white Ford F150 backed into the front of the store, and three people were seen smashing glass countertops, police said.

Bashore Police Chief Kevin Self said “a quantity of firearms were stolen,” but his department was still gathering information as to how many were taken.

Law enforcement has not given a detailed suspect description other than the truck being a white F150 and that it has significant rear-end damage.

Free State Gun Company staff said the store “will be closed for several days due to damage done to our building.”

As of 10:15 a.m. Monday, Self said he could not connect the two incidents.

