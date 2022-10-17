No injuries following fire in Overland Park
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No one was injured following a house fire in Overland Park on Sunday evening.
Fire crews reported to the 9800 block of W. 132nd Terrace just after 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Crews reported fire through the roof of a two-story home.
Everyone had evacuated the home safely and no injuries were reported. Significant damage was reported to the home’s attic and roof.
A family of three was displaced by the fire.
