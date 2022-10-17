No injuries following fire in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No one was injured following a house fire in Overland Park on Sunday evening.

Fire crews reported to the 9800 block of W. 132nd Terrace just after 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Crews reported fire through the roof of a two-story home.

Everyone had evacuated the home safely and no injuries were reported. Significant damage was reported to the home’s attic and roof.

A family of three was displaced by the fire.

