Multiple agencies join forces in investigation of Timothy Haslett, Jr.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An Excelsior Springs man faces multiple felony charges after a woman said she escaped his basement while bound with duct tape and wearing a metal collar.

Timothy Haslett, Jr. is charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault. His arraignment is set in Clay County for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Excelsior Springs Police Department announced Monday afternoon it has activated the Clay County Investigative Squad Task Force, a group described as “a multi-jurisdictional entity comprised of members from multiple municipal law enforcement organizations within Clay County.”

To dispel any rumors of Haslett’s alleged victims being missing women from Kansas City, the police department also said law enforcement agencies across the area have confirmed there are no current missing person reports corresponding with evidence examined in the Excelsior Springs investigation, thus far.

The alleged victim told responding officers that a man named Timothy picked her up off of Prospect Avenue in Kansas City toward the beginning of September. Ever since then, he had kept her in a small room in his basement that he had built. While she was in the small room, she was restrained with handcuffs on her wrists and ankles, the court documents state.

The woman said she was able to get free and escape the basement while her captor took his child to school.

While in an ambulance on the way to the hospital to be treated for her injuries, the woman pointed to a home the ambulance drove by, saying that was where she had been held against her will. She pointed at a home that was later identified as belonging to Haslett.

The alleged victim told police Haslett had whipped her while she was restrained, and raped her frequently over the weeks she was held captive. The court documents note that medical crews found injuries on the woman’s back that were consistent with her description of the injuries.

Anyone with information on the case has been asked to call the Excelsior Springs Police Department at (816) 629-7108 or to remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816 474-TIPS.

Previous coverage:

Not guilty plea entered for Timothy Haslett Jr., charged in Excelsior Springs investigation

Court docs: Excelsior Springs victim escaped basement while duct-taped, wearing metal collar

Police: ‘Numerous items’ recovered from scene in Excelsior Springs, will be examined in upcoming week

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.