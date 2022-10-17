Man charged in connection with crash that killed 2 in downtown KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A KCK man has been charged in connection with a crash in downtown KCMO, which killed ultimately killed two people earlier this month.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 28-year-old Jose Angel Vega has been charged with:

Two counts of second-degree murder

Resisting a lawful stop

Two counts of armed criminal action

DWI, resulting in death

Misdemeanor driving while revoked, first offense

According to the prosecutor’s office, the armed criminal action charges stem from “using his vehicle as a dangerous instrument while committing the felony of murder” on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 2.

The crash happened while Vega was fleeing from police, according to the prosecutor’s office.

According to court documents, a Kansas City police officer saw a 2004 Cadillac CTS doing donuts in the street. At that point, the officers tried to stop the car.

The car stopped partially at Truman Road and Grand Boulevard. However, it then went north on Grand at a high rate of speed.

The car then went through a red light in the are of E. 13th Street and Grand, hitting a truck that had stopped for a red light.

The person driving that truck ultimately died from injuries sustained during the crash.

According to KCTV5′s previous reporting, the Cadillac then proceeded to hit a decorative light pole and caught fire. The officer jumped out, extinguished the fire, and rendered first aid.

A passenger had to be extracted from Vega’s vehicle. However, that person ultimately passed away.

According to court documents, the officer smelled alcohol coming from Vega. He was reportedly slurring his words and was also confused. A blood test found “a high level of alcohol,” according to the prosecutor’s office.

The KCPD’s investigation into the crash found that Vega’s vehicle was moving at 103 mph one second before hitting the truck.

Prosecutors have requested a $550,000, 10% bond.

Vega’s mugshot is not currently available.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.