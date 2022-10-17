Mahomes passes Marino, Manning on two separate records

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can add another record to his short career.

Mahomes’ 300-yard game on Sunday was the 33rd of his career, passing Miami Dolphins great Dan Marino for most 300-yards in the first six seasons of their careers.

In the loss to the Bills, Mahomes also passed Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos great Peyton Manning for the second most touchdown passes in the first six seasons of their career.

Mahomes wrapped up Sunday’s game with 338 passing yards and two touchdowns, but two costly interceptions.

