KCPS holds discussion Monday night on proposal that could close 10 schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Public Schools has what it is calling a “bold” plan to deal with declining enrollment that could include closing 10 schools. That plan is up for more public discussion Monday night.

The district hopes families and students meet with them to share their thoughts at the Southeast Community Center on East 63rd Street starting at 6 p.m. Monday. This is one of nine gatherings throughout October and November.

The plan was shown by a national consulting company, recommending that 10 schools be repurposed with a declining enrollment across several schools. Lamont Browne and Michael Raisor of MGT Consulting Group out of Tampa, FL, presented their ideas at the school board meeting last week that looked at equity and efficiency. Raisor recognized schools look at effectiveness, but they are there for those other reasons.

They say the main factors for the KCPS “Blueprint 2030 Plan” is for facility recommendations are enrollment, recruitment, retention, equity, future demographic trends, costs, locations, and academic performance.

Raisor said they are working right now under no bond assistance, thinking there will be some in the future. KCPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Collier said they anticipate that to come in the spring of 2024, but nothing is official on that front.

Regardless, Browne said this is going to be a difficult decision for the families impacted.

“I think it’s important that we maintain that sensitivity as we’re evaluating these options, understand the positive impacts this slide alludes to but the emotional stress that is inevitable throughout this,” he said.

The proposed recommendations given by a national consulting group would redirect more than $13 million. Collier said they need to take advantage of being accredited again.

The district plans to retain all of its school staff with these changes. They could have a surplus so they would be moved to help in small group learning sessions and keep class sizes small.

Board president Nate Hogan said at their meeting last week some of these plans are based on if they pass a bond.

“We just, after 22 years, regained this accreditation and we already know that if we just keep doing what we’ve been doing and how we’re doing it, then we’re not going to see the kind of growth that we need to see,” said Collier.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.