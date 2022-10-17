KCPD looking for pickup truck after pedestrian is struck, critically injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a pickup truck after a pedestrian was struck and critically injured on Monday morning.

It happened at 6:44 a.m. in the area of 23rd Street and Topping Avenue, which is right by Blue Valley Park.

The authorities were called to the scene regarding an injury hit-and-run accident in which a pedestrian had been hit.

Their investigation found that the pedestrian was walking in the westbound lanes of 23rd Street while wrapped in a blanket.

The police said that, for an unknown reason, the pedestrian either laid down or fell down in the middle of 23rd Street.

At that point, the individual was run over by a gray Ford F-150 that was going west on 23rd Street. The pickup truck kept going and did not stop.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. As per the last update from police, that person is in critical but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. As such, the police department posted two pictures of the suspect vehicle on Facebook. The police said they are trying to identify the vehicle in connection with the hit-and-run.

The KCPD said that anyone with information should call Traffic Investigations at 816-442-0558. You can also anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or visit kccrimestoppers.com.

