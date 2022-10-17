Police: Man, woman found dead inside KCMO apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a double homicide.

The KCPD said that officers were called to the 8700 block of Chestnut Circle just before 1 p.m. for a welfare check.

That is near Holmes Road and Chestnut Circle. It is also across the street from Center High School.

The call to the authorities came from concerned relatives, who had not been able to reach their loved one.

When police arrived, they found a man and woman inside in apartment building suffering from apparent trauma.

According to police, both victims were declared dead at the scene.

Detectives and CSIs responded to the scene. They will be processing the scene for evidence and speaking with any possible witnesses.

If you have information that can assist the authorities in their investigation, you can call detectives at 816-234-5043. You can also anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

