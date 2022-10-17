FORECAST: Monday highs might not reach 50, as cooler air moves in

High pressure centers well to the north of our area today will continue for much of the work week. They continues to pour cold air from Canada throughout the Missouri River Valley and the Central Plains as a whole. This is creating a chill in the air for the next few days. A freeze warning is in place by 10 p.m. Monday and will continue until 10 a.m. Tuesday due to temperatures well below the freezing mark.

For the city metro, morning lows should bottom out near 25 degrees, with local areas expected in the teens. Wind will be a concern, with gusts between 20 and 25 mph through this timeframe, which means our windchill will be floating close to single digits in local areas.

High temperatures on Tuesday are expected in the low and mid 40s, but we will see a rebound in temperatures into the weekend. Due to a warm front lifting out of the west and high pressure beginning to weaken and shift to make room for this warm front, afternoon highs will increase to the upper 60s by Thursday, and then to nearly 80° by Friday into the weekend.

