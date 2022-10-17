FORECAST: Frost warning in place for Kansas City to begin the week as cooler air arrives

Cooler air will come spilling in from the north during the evening and overnight hours sending the morning low near 35 degrees for Kansas City.

Frost is certainly likely for our area to kickoff the new week, but it’s the even stronger push of colder air that moves in on Tuesday that could put an end to the growing season.

Temperatures by Tuesday morning will likely bottom out in the low to mid 20s with the potential for a record to be broken. The record low for Kansas City for October 18th is 28 degrees set back in 1972.

Wednesday morning could be equally as cold, but this cold air finally releases its grip on our region by the second half of the week. Look for high temperatures to rebound into the 70s heading into the upcoming weekend.

