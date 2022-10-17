Community shaken up after 2 bodies are found in woods near Worlds of Fun

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City community in the Northland is shaken up after police found two bodies in a wooded area just west of Worlds of Fun.

Lonny Harris has lived in the quiet Northland neighborhood for nearly 24 years. He said he was shocked to hear about the recent death investigation down the street.

“My granddaughter comes over here a lot,” Harris said. “So, to think that two dead people were over there is really scary.”

According to the police, officers received a medical call and went to NE 48th Street and Randolph Road on Sunday at about 2 p.m.

North of the intersection, citizens flagged down the responding officers and directed them toward two people who were suffering from apparent trauma.

Ultimately, the two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

“That’s one of the first times anything like this [has happened] in this area, that I am aware of,” Harris said. “I couldn’t believe it. Like, it’s too close to home.”

The police said they are treating this as a suspicious death investigation.

It’s something that makes Harris uneasy. However, he also said it is a reminder for him to always be aware.

“I’ll be watching more,” he said. “Definitely make sure my doors are locked. I won’t answer a phone unless I know the number.”

The police are asking that anyone with information call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

