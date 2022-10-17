Charvarius Ward wants Levi’s Stadium filled with red and gold for Chiefs-49ers game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There will be a lot of red and gold at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday when the Chiefs travel to San Francisco. The shades of those colors may be varied.

The Kansas City Chiefs traded for Charvarius Ward in August 2018. He would make his first start later in the year and make Kansas City his football home for four years. In his first year since signing a three-year, $42 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers, Ward will get to face his former team.

He tweeted to his followers he wanted the stadium to be filled up in red and gold, but prefaced that with a not-so-vague acknowledgment of how Chiefs fans travel.

“Please don’t allow no red & yellow jerseys in Levi’s Stadium next Week Faithful,” Ward tweeted.

Please don’t allow no red & yellow jerseys in Levi’s Stadium next Week Faithful. Fill it up in Red & Gold. — Charvarius Ward (@itslilmooney) October 17, 2022

Both teams claim to wear red and gold. Ward might know what’s coming.

The Chiefs (4-2) will head to California coming off a 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills, while the 49ers (3-3) limp home after being doubled up by the Falcons 28-14.

The game is set for kickoff at 3:25 p.m.

