Calls for cleanup grow after nuclear waste found at North County grade school

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -Parents are expressing concern after a round of independent testing detected radioactive waste at elevated levels, inside Jana Elementary School in the Hazelwood School District. Mohanned Badra has a son who attends the school.

“I’m really concerned and I don’t want to take my son back to school,” said Badra.

Ashley Bernaugh, president of the Jana parent-teacher association, released the findings of the testing. The report was prepared by Boston Chemical Data Corp. It concluded that radioactive waste was found in dust in classrooms, the kitchen, library, and the HVAC system. And radioactive waste was also found outside on the surface of a playground and ballfields.

The report said in some places the radiation levels given off by the material, were 22 times higher than the level of radiation naturally occurring, called background levels, given off by soil. However, a radiation testing consulting firm that spoke to News 4 on the background and asked that their company not be mentioned by name, said the report used a national average background level and not the background level found in Missouri soil, which has a higher than average level.

Karen Nickel is co-founder of Just Moms STL, a group that’s been fighting for the cleanup of nuclear waste for ten years.

“Kids don’t belong on playgrounds or in buildings where there’s any amount of Manhattan Project radioactive waste,” she said.

Decades ago, uranium used for atomic weapons, was processed in St. Louis. Radioactive waste was dumped in piles near Lambert St. Louis International Airport where rain and wind swept it into nearby Coldwater Creek. It’s believed that floodwater from the creek deposited radioactive waste on the school grounds and in neighborhoods along the creek, over the years.

The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR), a division within the CDC, concluded in 2018 that radioactive contamination in and around Coldwater Creek could have increased the risk of some types of cancer for people who played or lived there.

