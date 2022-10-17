ATF investigating string of burglaries at 3 firearms businesses in KC metro

BASEHOR, Kan. (KCTV) - ATF investigators are searching for a group of thieves who rammed their way inside three businesses in the Kansas City metro during a rash of gun store burglaries.

The suspects targeted businesses in De Soto and Basehor in Kansas, and Northmoor in Missouri.

Business owners reported that the suspects used what appeared to be a white Ford truck to smash through the walls of their buildings.

“As you can see, they moved the wall quite a few inches,” Free State Gun Co. Owner John Hutchison said, pointing at damage to the building.

In surveillance video from Free State Gun Co., the suspects can be heard speaking to each other during the burglary. “I don’t have gloves,” one suspect said, telling the other suspects to force open a door.

The surveillance video also showed the group using firearms to smash display cases. “Our security cameras showed there were people rampaging through the building,” Hutchison said.

ATF investigators believe the same group is responsible for burglaries at 3 businesses in the KC metro. Two in Kansas. One in Missouri. The suspects stole more than 50 firearms during three break-ins.



Anyone with info can call 1-888-ATF-TIPS or 1-800-ATF-GUNS



An alarm notified Hutchison and police.

“Right now, we are doing inventory to find out how bad it was,” Hutchinson said. “But, we approximate 50-60 guns that were stolen.”

After viewing surveillance video, Hutchison believes the thieves may have visited their business before the break-in.

He also quickly learned that thieves targeted other businesses, including locations in De Soto and Northmoor.

Around 3:30-4:00 a.m. Monday, an alarm alerted employees and police that a truck smashed into Cory’s Northland Gun LLC off NW Vivion Road in Northmoor.

“This time, they just backed a truck through the door,” said Don Pind, a firearms instructor and gunsmith for Cory’s Northland Gun LLC. “They did more damage to the building and the glass doors, but they stole virtually nothing.”

Pind said they stole the lower portion of a firearm that would require hundreds of dollars’ worth of additional parts to function properly.

“We try to use as many security measures as we can and the result is they use bigger tools,” Hutchison said. “In order to survive, we’ve got to keep going. Hopefully we can catch these guys.”

Anyone with information about the suspects or how to recover any of the stolen firearms is encouraged to contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS or 1-800-ATF-GUNS. Anyone can also contact the ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips or by texting ATFKC to 63975.

