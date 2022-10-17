27 displaced after Kansas City apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - About a dozen people had to be rescued from second and third-floor balconies in a Kansas City apartment fire early Monday morning that displaced 27 residents.

Crews responded at 2:28 a.m. to a residential fire at 10th Street and Benton Boulevard. When firefighters arrived at Dorson Apartments, they worked to evacuate the building and rescue people who were trapped in their units.

Two people were hospitalized---one with injuries from the fire, the other because of medical reasons. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

In total, 31 fire units responded to the scene, along with 10 ambulances.

“People were reported hanging from the back of the building,” said Nino Bruno, deputy chief for the Kansas City Fire Department. “(We) knew we had a lot of occupants that were trapped, people that were going to need rides to hospitals. It’s better to have them there and not need them than need them and not have them.”

Investigators have not yet determined what started the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting 10-15 people who need help.

