Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

2 seriously injured in Monday afternoon shooting, KCPD says

Generic.
Generic.(Action News 5)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left two people seriously injured.

The call about the shooting appears to have come out at 1:20 p.m.

According to the police, two shooting victims were located at the QuikTrip near E. 87th Street and Fremont Avenue. The neighborhood is just east of I-435.

Both victims sustained serious injuries.

Right now, police are working to determine if they were shot at the gas station or if they were shot elsewhere but ended up there.

Apparently, according to police, there is a bit of a language barrier with the shooting victims.

No suspect information is available at this time.

If you have information that can assist the authorities in their investigation, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The KCPD is trying to identify this pickup truck in connection with a hit-and-run that left a...
KCPD looking for pickup truck after pedestrian is struck, critically injured
Video showed a truck backing through the door, two people run inside and make their way to the...
Northmoor, Basehor gun stores burglarized after truck backs through front door
FILE — Anyone with information has been asked to call detectives at (816) 234-5043 or...
Police report two bodies found in woods, deaths investigated as suspicious
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Cory's Northland Gun store burglarized