2 seriously injured in Monday afternoon shooting, KCPD says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left two people seriously injured.

The call about the shooting appears to have come out at 1:20 p.m.

According to the police, two shooting victims were located at the QuikTrip near E. 87th Street and Fremont Avenue. The neighborhood is just east of I-435.

Both victims sustained serious injuries.

Right now, police are working to determine if they were shot at the gas station or if they were shot elsewhere but ended up there.

Apparently, according to police, there is a bit of a language barrier with the shooting victims.

No suspect information is available at this time.

If you have information that can assist the authorities in their investigation, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.