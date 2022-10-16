VIDEO: 12-second drive leads to 62-yard field goal from Harrison Butker

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you are a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills, you may have a feeling of déjà vu after the end of today’s first half.

Last January, it took just 13 seconds for the Chiefs offense to drive down and tie the game.

On Sunday, it took even less time.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense drove down the field in just 12 seconds to set up a game-tying field goal by Harrison Butker:

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.