VIDEO: 12-second drive leads to 62-yard field goal from Harrison Butker

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) is congratulated by teammates after kicking...
Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) is congratulated by teammates after kicking a 56-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you are a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills, you may have a feeling of déjà vu after the end of today’s first half.

Last January, it took just 13 seconds for the Chiefs offense to drive down and tie the game.

On Sunday, it took even less time.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense drove down the field in just 12 seconds to set up a game-tying field goal by Harrison Butker:

